PMP calls for Diaspora to be able to vote over two days

The People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac announced on Wednesday that, at the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, the PMP upheld the organization of the diaspora vote over two days.

"In the talks with President Klaus Iohannis, I informed the Presidential Administration that the People's Movement Party is calling for a two-day vote for the Diaspora. Our Party has submitted in Parliament a legislative initiative in this regard. We consider that the presidential elections must be thoroughly prepared, and in this regard our proposal is to hold snap elections. Romanians from abroad should have the right to vote over the course of two days, from Saturday morning until Sunday evening," Tomac said.

AGERPRES