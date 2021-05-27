PMP: Mrs. Dancila has no sort of international openness in order to generate added value for BNR

The chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Cristian Diaconescu, declared on Thursday, in Braila (North-East of Bucharest), that he does not know the reasons why the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, appointed Viorica Dancila as counselor, and, from his point of view, the former PSD Prime Minister has no "international openness".

"I do not know the criteria for which governor Isarescu, a man with very serious international contacts, had in appointing her councilor. There are probably a lot of such cases. I was asked if she has international openness, because Mr. Vasilescu (Adrian Vasilescu, the councilor of BNR governor, ed. n) said at some point that this was the argument. From what I know, Mrs. Dancila has no sort of international openness in order to generate an added value, on an international plan for the National Bank," Diaconescu declared.

Former Social-Democrat Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila, was hired as a consultant for BNR within the Department for green economy, and the former PSD MEP Ioan Mircea Pascu will be one of the consultants who will handle geopolitics, had declared, for AGERPRES, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant for BNR."Mrs. Dancila is hired as a consultant in the green economy Department. She was a MEP for so many years, has connections in the European Parliament. Mrs. Dancila was also a PM. Mircea Pascu will be one of such consultants who will be handling geopolitics," Adrian Vasilescu added.