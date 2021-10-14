PMP requests CSAT meeting for critical situation of health crisis

The People's Movement Party (PMP, non-parliamentary) requests President Klaus Iohannis urgently summon the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT) for the critical situation the health crisis has reached.

"There is need for an urgent plan as fast as possible to be implemented by a Committee formed mainly of medics. The Government has already proven it cannot manage this crisis, and now this caretaker government has even fewer constitutional means of action," the PMP emphasizes, in a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

PMP believes a solution would be for "Romania to request help from other states for medical staff specialized in ICU units."

"Additionally, it's mandatory to resume the vaccination campaign, and implicitly to intensify vaccination caravans, with more attention of the authorities on combating anti-pandemic and anti-vaccine propaganda. It's clear that we are in a much more critical point when every three minutes a person dies due to the coronavirus, medics are fighting without resources in the hell in hospitals, the morgues are full, hospitals gave way under pandemic pressure. Romania requested NATO support and the European Civil Defense Mechanism was activated, there is urgent need for firm measures to help the healthcare system," mentions the People's Movement Party, which sent two members to the European Parliament at the last European elections.