PMP's Basescu: If smart, Opposition can stand to win from Firea-Dragnea conflict

People's Movement Party senator Traian Basescu stated on Friday in Neptun, that the opposition could stand to win from the conflict within the Social Democratic Party (PSD), between Chairman Liviu Dragnea and the Capital's General Mayor Gabriela Firea, if "it is smart" and tables now a new censure motion against Dancila Government.

"I can say for sure who will lose, the country stands to lose from this conflict, perhaps the opposition will win, if it is smart to go for the censure motion now, because it has all the reasons to do so. It has the swine fever, badly managed by the Gov't, it has the 10 August government miners' riot and it has major cracks within PSD. What more do one needs to table a censure motion?" Basescu replied when asked by journalists who will win the conflict between Dragnea and Firea.Traian Basescu, former president of Romania and former PMP leader participated on Friday in Black Sea's Neptun resort in the PMP's youth summer school.