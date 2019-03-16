PMP's Tomac: With Traian Basescu opening EP election's list, we hope in 10pct score

The People's Movement Party (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac on Sunday said in eastern Vaslui that his party envisages to grab 10pct of the votes in the May European Parliament's election, a scrutiny that is a test for the PMP and a momentum to relaunch this political party.

"Let's go to battle, people, I want you to understand that we are in a political battle! I want you to understand that you have what to fight for in this campaign. We are having our own list and try to prove once again to all of the hypocrites in politics that this party has the courage and the objectives to fight for. We enter this political battle because we want Traian Basescu to get to Brussels, because ever since it became a EU member state, Romania has a huge vacuum there. Nobody has yet made it to take a stance and explain the Europeans that although we have became a EU member state later, we still are a big nation, with a strong culture, huge assets and a wish for a better life, for EU salaries, for EU pensions, for a life we deserve. (...) Having Traian Basescu ranking first on our EP election list we want to grab 10pct," Eugen Tomac told the PMP Vaslui County College.