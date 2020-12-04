PMP stages protest before Moldovan Embassy in Bucharest

The People's Movement Party (PMP) organised a protest on Friday before the Embassy of Moldova in Bucharest to express "concern" over what is currently happening in the neighbouring country.

PMP national chairman Eugen Tomac sent a note of protest to Moldovan officials about recent events in Chisinau.

"We are witnessing a coup in Chisinau and we believe that we must stand together with the democracy in the Republic of Moldova, together with the honest citizens of the Republic of Moldova, who have decided by democratic vote that they want another future. What is happening now in the Republic of Moldova is unprecedented, and our party has issued a note of political protest today against these decisions, which are of deep concern to us, and we believe we need to react now, when things still can to be saved," Tomac said.According to the PMP leader, what is happening in Moldova is a matter of "deep concern.""What is happening now under the decisions of Parliament, which tries in an absolutely unjustified and forced way to switch all the institutions operating under the authority of the President of the Republic of Moldova under the authority of Parliament, plus other decisions aimed at the eventual Russification of the Republic of Moldova. Democracy must not be trampled on. The Republic of Moldova has an association agreement with the European Union, and the European Union entails respect for democracy, respect for the rule of law, respect for the vote of the people," said Tomac.He added that democracy "cannot be trampled on". "The Republic of Moldova is not a Russian governorate; the Republic of Moldova is a state inhabited by Romanians, and we, as Romanians, have the obligation to react peacefully, democratically, but with attitude and firmness. That is what PMP wanted to convey today. And I, as a Member of the European Parliament, member on the Subcommittee on Human Rights of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, together with other parliamentary colleagues and colleagues from Romania, local elected officials, I came today to convey to honest and fair citizens of the Republic of Moldova that they are not alone, " said the PMP leader.Tomac reiterated that the establishment in Romania of a ministry for relations with the Republic of Moldova is justified in all respects."A ministry with such an important stake is justified in all respects; there is no other stake more important than that of fighting to bring the Republic of Moldova into the EU and we will insist on the goal as thoroughly as possible with extremely strong reasons from a political point of view."