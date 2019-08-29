PMP to resume approaches for validating referendum that decided a 300-member Parliament

The People's Movement Party (PMP) will resume in this fall's session of Parliament the approaches to enforce the outcome of the referendum held 10 years ago regarding a 300-member Parliament, the party's spokesman Mihail Neamtu announced on Thursday.

"Ten years ago, almost 7 million Romanian citizens have asked via a referendum a Parliament consisting of 300 members and the political class snubbed the idea. The parliamentary initiative of (PMP leader, ed. n.) Eugen Tomac (with the same goal, ed. n.) was rejected. (...) We believe that in this new parliamentary session will be able to convince more MPs that it is high time to restore the people's sovereignty principle. The Constitution states that the people's sovereignty also expresses itself through referendum. (...) This fall, we will resume steps to validate the already 10-year old referendum which cannot be seen as a consultative referendum only," Neamtu told a news conference.The PMP spokesman added that the PMP also targets the two-round election of the mayors and the cancellation of special pensions.