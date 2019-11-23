PMP's head Tomac, in Serbia: I vote with hope Romania's president to contribute to enlargement of EU in Balkans

The leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, voted in Serbia on Saturday in the runoff of the presidential elections, expressing the hope that the president of Romania "will actively contribute to the enlargement of the European Union in the Balkans, but also beyond Prut River".

He expressed his constitutional right at the Consulate General of Romania in Zajecar, Serbia.

"I chose to be alongside the Romanian community in Timoc Valley, invited to an event, but also to draw attention to the obligation we have not to abandon the Romanians here," Tomac wrote on his Facebook page.

The PMP president stressed that the head of state "must also turn his attention to those who have to fight to defend their Romanian identity, culture and traditions".

Eugen Tomac stresses that "Romania is a model in terms of respecting the rights of minorities, and the president must ensure that Romanians have the same treatment in other states".

He points out that in Serbia there is "a large community of Romanians who do not have schools, have no churches and are not represented in the local administration according to their share". "This happens although Romania, in 2012, conditioned its vote for Serbia's European course on observing the bilateral Protocol on the protection of national minorities," adds the PMP leader.

"I voted today with the Romanians in the Timoc Valley, hoping that the president of Romania, as a member of the European Council, will actively contribute to the enlargement of the European Union in the Balkans, but also beyond Prut River," points out Tomac.