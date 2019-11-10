PMP's Paleologu votes for 'Romania of respect'

People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate in today's presidential election Theodor Paleologu says that he voted for a "Romania of respect," adding that the Romanians should demand respect from those who govern them.

"I voted for a Romania of respect: respect for work, respect for education, respect for the cultural and spiritual heritage of Romania and Europe, respect for all ages, for the young and the old, for Romanians in Romania and abroad, for Romania of respect for all Romanians. And also, Romanians should demand respect from those who govern them," said Paleologu said Sunday at the Spiru Haret High School in Bucharest.He added that voting means fulfilling a duty, "a sacrosanct act in democracy.""To vote means to fulfill a duty, it is a sacrosanct act in democracy, it is a question of respect and I voted because the vote in the first round is not against someone, but a positive one: for values, for beliefs, for convictions, for ideas, for ideals. I voted for my son to have many more reasons to work in Romania, I voted for young people like him, people of his generation, to have a reason to stay in Romania and to contribute to the wellbeing of this country," said Paleologu.He mentioned that the high school where he voted has a history, mentioning that his father was its alum."I voted in a historical high school in Bucharest, where my father studied in the 1930s and where many other great Romanian intellectuals such as Mircea Eliade, [Nicolae] Steinhardt, Octavian Paler and Andrei Plesu did the same.Accompanying Paleologu to the polling station was PMP national leader Eugen Tomac and other members of the PMP leadership.