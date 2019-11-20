PMP's Tomac: I, my colleagues, to vote for Klaus Iohannis; we cannot boycott

The People's Movement Party (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac announces that he and his party colleagues will vote for Klaus Iohannis in the runoff of the presidential election, excluding the variant of a boycott.

"I am sorry that we did not have a serious debate in the runoff between the first two candidates. The PSD [the Social Democratic Party] deserved to be presented as it is today at the top, with Viorica Vasilica Dancila as candidate in the presidential final round. For me, democracy means a lot, a lot of debate and a fight for ideas, which is why I wanted this confrontation. There wasn't any, but beyond this there is a reality. We have to vote on Sunday. So my vote and that of my colleagues will go to President Klaus Iohannis, we cannot boycott, we are not allowed to stay at home, we have to go and vote against the PSD, against mediocrity in politics," Tomac wrote on Facebook.

In his opinion, there is only one option for PMP members to vote on 24 November.

"In this runoff there is no lesser or greater evil, there is simply one option. A rational vote for a Romania that remains attached to Euro-Atlantic values," said Tomac.