PMP's Tomac, PM Orban discuss increasing number of MPs for Diaspora, electing mayors in two rounds

People Movement's Party (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac stated he discussed with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at their meeting at Victoria Governmental Palace about the need to increase the number of MPs representing Diaspora, the adoption of the law on the election of mayors in two rounds, extending the national gas transmission network, the situation in the Republic of Moldova and other topics related to the protocol signed between the PMP and the PNL (National Liberal Party).

"I was invited by the Prime Minister to discuss the budget and the protocol PMP signed with the PNL before the investiture of the Government. There are a couple of emergencies that we considered. First of all, I believe it is essential we acknowledge the signal sent by the citizens in the presidential election. Therefore, we discussed about the need to increase the number of MPs representing Diaspora, for the Romanian citizens abroad must be represented accordingly, and the PM agrees with this matter and I am certain that in the next period we will find a solution to increase the number of MPs for the Romanians living abroad, who are part of the Romanian nation," stated Eugen Tomac, on Thursday, at the end of the meeting at the Victoria Palace.The PMP leader added that another topic for discussion was related to the need of adopting a law on the election of mayors in two rounds.He said they discussed other matters as well, such as drafting a plan to extend the gas transmission network for the population.The PMP chair specified discussions also included the Republic of Moldova topic.