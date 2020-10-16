 
     
PMs Orban, Morawiecki discuss prospects resulting from future joint gov't meeting

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday, with the two officials mentioning the excellent prospects created by the future joint meeting of Romania's and Poland's national governments to be held in Poland, as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it, where the two prime ministers are expected to agree on an action plan for 2021 - 2025, according to AGERPRES.

According to a government press statement, the two senior officials welcomed the excellent level of bilateral co-operation under the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Poland and reiterated their willingness and common desire to act to further deepen it in all areas of mutual interest.

"Particular attention will be paid to the close interaction and coordination inside EU and NATO, and to the regional formats of co-operation in which the two states participate, especially in anticipation of the upcoming summit of the Three Seas Initiative."

Mentioned in the conversation were, "the excellent prospects created by the future joint meeting of Romania's and Poland's national governments to be held in Poland, as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it."

"On that occasion, the two prime ministers will agree on an action plan for 2021 - 2025, subsumed to the bilateral strategic partnership," according to the statement.

