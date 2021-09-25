PNL Congress / Citu: As long as I'm PNL chair, no PSD alliance

Prime Minister Florin Citu told the delegates in the Congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) that as long as he will be chairman of the party he will never wear "a jacket saying 'Vote PSD [Social Democrat Party]'", and the Liberals will never make and alliance with the Social Democrats.

"I will never wear a jacket saying 'Vote PSD'. Never! How could I? When the PSD is and will remain the greatest enemy of the National Liberal Party? I am honest and direct, regardless of the political costs, so I will draw a very clear line. As long as I'm chairman of the National Liberal Party, we will not ally with the PSD. We delineate ourselves from that toxic party, which harmed Romanians. We are keeping them in opposition now, but also after 2024. And again I want you to be very careful: you won't see me in the position of forcing a censure motion against my own government. I am a Liberal, we're not doing it like [Liviu] Dragnea! These things you see in the PSD, not at the Liberals. I tell you very clearly: we're not making compromises, we are against anything related to the PSD," said Florin Citu, on Saturday, at the PNL Congress.

He added that those who make compromises of the sort mentioned are hypocritical, Agerpres informs.

"They forgot they're in government, with a Liberal Prime Minister, because the National Liberal Party has a strong partnership with President Klaus Iohannis. This partnership is the guarantee of Liberal government continuity up to 2024 and I tell you very clearly: my partnership with President Iohannis is an honest one. Regardless of the challenges we've had, PNL and Klaus Iohannis, together, represent the solution for Romania," Florin Citu mentioned.

The Prime Minister mentioned that beside the PSD, he is accused "nowadays, by former coalition colleagues, together with some colleagues in the PNL of several things: that I'm crashing the economy, that I'm not funding healthcare, education, defence, that we don't have vaccines, that we have too much vaccine, that we don't have restrictions or that we're shutting down the economy. Each time I've proven the opposite, I did what I promised and did it well. And it's not just me saying it, it's the official figures. I was accused that this year we will not have the PNRR [National Plan for Recovery and Resilience] approved. On Monday we will have the PNRR approved, at the end of the year we will have the first money for investment. I was accused of not being interested in Romanians' development, but I approved the PNI [National Investment Plan], regardless of the risks for me. Dear Liberal colleagues, these elections (...) are about the future of the PNL on the political stage, now and after 2024, when we will have four rounds of elections against the PSD. And I'm the greatest enemy of the PSD, I'm the only one who can ensure PNL vicotry in 2024," said Citu.