PNL Congress/ Orban: In at least 14 branches people were asked to show vote

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban accused, on Saturday, the team of his opponent in the race for the party's chairmanship, Florin Citu, of asking at least 14 county branches for direct control of the vote in the congress, while as an additional measure, delegates were asked to photograph their ballot.

"In at least 14 branches direct control of the vote was requested by someone, but the vote control scheme didn't work, and as a secondary measure - to photograph and send the photo with the vote for Citu to a coordinator who, of what I know, is a coordinator for 10 people," said Orban, after which he voted.

Asked if that would be a reason for which to lose the party chairmanship, he answered: "I await the vote count, but anyway, from the signals we have, there are at least 14 branches where people were specifically requested to show their vote. Constanta, Vaslui, Neamt, Teleorman... They should be ashamed! This is not democracy."Regarding the possibility of contesting the vote, Orban said he awaits the results, agerpres reports."The only authority at this time is the vote counting and validation committee which has set a voting procedure," added Orban, who also stated he has a chance to win the internal elections.Before voting, Ludovic Orban almost entered a polling booth containing a delegate exercising her right to vote."You're taking a picture, right? Madam, you're taking a picture? Shame on you! She took the picture. Of course," said Orban.Questioned by an organizer, she presented herself as Anca Oros from Sighet and claimed she did not photograph her ballot.