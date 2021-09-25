PNL Congress/ Vote for party chair ends

The vote for the chairmanship of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has concluded, on Saturday, at the Congress that is taking place at the Romexpo exhibition center.

The PNL chair is sought by the incumbent chair and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, and by Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The nearly 5,000 delegates voted for around one hour.During the casting of the ballots, several crowded areas formed in the area where the bulletins were being distributed.Prime Minister Florin Citu claimed that the Liberals' reunion was well organized."Yes, it was well-organized, in conditions of security, everyone wore a mask... Everything is ok. Specialists will say if distancing was respected. I say that it was well organized. All have masks, all are maintaining security conditions. Everything is ok. The organizers will tell you how they organized this congress, I say that today everything was well organized," said Florin Citu, after casting his ballot in the PNL Congress elections, agerpres reports.The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban accused the team of his opponent in the race for the party's chairmanship, Florin Citu, of asking at least 14 county branches for direct control of the vote in the congress, while as an additional measure, delegates were asked to photograph their ballot."In at least 14 branches direct control of the vote was requested by someone, but the vote control scheme didn't work, and as a secondary measure - to photograph and send the photo with the vote for Citu to a coordinator who, of what I know, is a coordinator for 10 people," said Orban, after his vote.A delegate to the Congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) which is taking place on Saturday, at Romexpo, fell through the modular floor where the speeches were held and Mobile Emergency, Reanimation and Extrication Service (SMURD) intervention was necessary for his transportation to hospital.The delegates in the Congress expressed also expressed their option for the chairs of the Court of Arbitrage and the National Committee for Review and Censors.