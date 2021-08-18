PNL Deputy Dan Vilceanu, proposed for minister of finance (biography)

Dan Vilceanu was born on February 5, 1979, in Bumbesti Jiu, Gorj County.

He graduated from the "Tudor Vladimirescu" National College in Targu Jiu (1997), then from the West University of Timisoara - FEAA, becoming an economist (2003). In 2005, he had a master's degree in "Management and European Integration" at the West University of Timisoara - FEAA, and in 2016 he became a PhD at the same university, according to his CV on the website of the Chamber of Deputies, http://www.cdep.ro/.In 2004 he started to work as an economist at SC Trefo SRL, then, as of 2006, he became an economic director at SC Rominex Mining Engineering SA, and later the same year, 2016, an economic director at SC Trefo SRL.He was president of TSD Gorj (2006-2009), then executive secretary of PDL (Democratic Liberal Party) Gorj (2011-2012), first deputy chair of PDL Gorj (2012-2013), chair of PDL Gorj (2013-2015), co-chair/chair of PNL Gorj (National Liberal Party, since 2015).He also held the position of county counselor at the Gorj County Council (2012-2016).In the parliamentary elections of December 11, 2016, he was elected deputy from the National Liberal Party in the electoral constituency no. 20 Gorj, being validated in this position on December 21, 2016. He was deputy leader of the Parliamentary Group of the National Liberal Party (February 2017 - December 2020), member of the Committee for Labour and Social Protection (September 2018 - December 2020) and the Committee for equal opportunities for women and men (December 2018 - December 2020) in the Chamber of Deputies. He was also a member of the Committee on European Affairs (until December 2018) and of the Committee on Budget, Finance and Banking (until September 2018) of the Chamber of Deputies.He was vice-president of the Joint Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the control of the execution of the annual budgets of the Court of Accounts. In the 2016-2020 legislature, he was also secretary of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Republic of Latvia, member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Kingdom of Belgium, and chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Republic of Lithuania, according to http://www.cdep.ro/.In the parliamentary elections of December 6, 2020, he was re-elected deputy from the National Liberal Party in the electoral constituency no. 20 Gorj, being validated in this position on December 21, 2020. In the current legislature he is a member of the Committee on Budget, Finance and Banking, member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Republic of Latvia, of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Republic of Lithuania and of the Parliamentary Group of friendship with the Kingdom of Belgium, according to http://www.cdep.ro.On July 11, 2021, Dan Vilceanu obtained a new term as president of the PNL Gorj branch, with 348 votes out of 350 votes cast, Agerpres informs.