PNL discusses continuation of 50-euro voucher programme

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), in the ruling coalition, convened on Monday to discuss the continuation of the programme under which 50-euro vouchers are granted to vulnerable people, according to PNL national leader and PM Nicolae Ciuca.

"We discussed, because we are concerned at the PNL level, the measures we can continue to take to support vulnerable people and families. There are programmes already underway, those voucher programmes that will continue to be provided until 2027 [from European funds, for vulnerable people]. We also discussed at the party level the decision to support the continuation of the programme of 50-euro vouchers every two months, (...) those 50-euro vouchers that we secured in the second half of the year, and we want to propose that they be secured for next year as well, the first six months, as we did this year, for another six months, so that we can see in the middle of next year, depending on the budget revision, the likeliness of continuing the programme," he told a news conference at the Parliament House, where the meeting of the PNL leadership took place.

Ciuca said that during the meeting, aspects related to governmental activity were discussed, with an emphasis on the continuation of efforts for a greater absorption of European funds.

"Mr Minister Bolos was present and unveiled all the measures that were taken by the government, so that we can reach the absorption target - currently standing at 9.5 billion euros - money that has already entered the country. That's why I said last week at the beginning of the government meeting that so far 15 billion euros have entered the country: 9.5 billion from European funds - the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and cohesion funds, and 5.5 billion euros in foreign direct investment. We also discussed PNRR, which is the main axis for drawing European funds and which will have the applicability period of 2026, and we welcomed the decision of the European Commission to have approved the first request for payment, and that money, 2.6 billion euros are going to enter the country," said the prime minister. AGERPRES