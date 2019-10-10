PNL - First party to participate in consultations with President Iohannis on Friday; PSD, last one

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday will hold consultations with the political parties and parliamentary groups on the topic of the new government, as a result of the adoption of the motion of censure by Parliament.

Thus, consultations at the Cotroceni Palace will start on Friday, 11.00 am, with the PNL (National Liberal Party) delegation, with the head of the state to have then consultations with the USR (Save Romania Union) delegation - 11.30 am, UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) - 12.00 pm, the PMP (People's Movement Party) delegation - 12.30 pm, the delegation of the Pro Europa parliamentary group - 13.00 pm, the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) delegation - 13.30 pm, the delegation of the parliamentary group of national minorities - 14.00 pm and the PSD delegation - 14.30 pm.President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will ask parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations on Friday, adding that there is an urgent need for a government, after the censure motion against the Dancila government cleared Parliament on Thursday."I will ask the parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations tomorrow, starting at 11:00 am, because we urgently need a government. I will listen to the options of the parties and I will propose a very clear solution for a government to provide responsible and effective governance until the next parliamentary election, regardless of when these will take place," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He added that an early election is the best solution."It can only be done if there is a consensus of the parliamentary parties. During the consultations, the extent to which such a consensus exists will count, as well as what the best option is for Romania's smooth running in the period immediately ahead," added Iohannis.