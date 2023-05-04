PNL is capable of giving next president of Romania, party leader is option to run for offfice (IntMin)

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode, secretary general of the National Liberal party (PNL), said on Wednesday evening, on public broadcaster TVR Info, that his party "is capable of giving the future president of Romania" and, at the moment, the PNL leader is an "option" for the candidacy for the supreme state office.

"We aim to get a good score in next year's elections so that we can govern Romania after 2024. We aim to have a candidate next year who will be the president of Romania for the next five years. (...) A candidate with a chance to win the Presidency of Romania. Today, the PNL leader is an option for the candidacy for President of Romania," Bode said.

"Next year, the PNL is capable of governing, it is capable of running on its own lists and giving the future president of Romania," the liberal added.

Lucian Bode expressed his conviction that the party he represents, together with the Social Democratic Party (PSD,) will manage to achieve the governmental rotation "without too much discussion", pointing out that there is "too much discussion" on this subject.

"I am convinced that we and our coalition partners will validate what we want to have as a result of this government rotation (...) Next week we will certainly have discussions in our governing bodies, after which we will agree in the governing coalition on what everyone has decided in the governing structures," Bode said.AGERPRES