PNL is doing a political purge in committees on day of surrender to PSD enemy (MP Danca)

Deputy Ionel Danca, who left the PNL (National Liberal Party) parliamentary group, along with Ludovic Orban and other liberals, claimed on Monday, in the plenum of the Chamber, that "PNL is doing a political purge throughout the select committees" in the Legislative, after being replaced from the European affairs committee and moved to the committee for equal opportunities for men and women.

He said that the action of his former liberal colleagues takes place on the same day when "PNL officially surrendered to the PSD enemy".

"This is about a political purge within PNL. It is happening today, because today is the day when PNL officially surrendered, with all arms, to the enemy that is PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) and this surrender could not have been made other than, obviously, with a former general of the Romanian Army at the leadership of PNL and the future Government, for the express desire from the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. It is a political purge that shows that PNL no longer needs the elected MPs of the PNL, who chose to activate in various select committees in Parliament, according to their competence and professionalism," Danca added.

The leader of PNL deputies, Gabriel Andronache, replied that their action was made by respecting the regulation, mentioning that the places in the parliamentary committees that belong to PNL need to be occupied by the members of the group, and Ionel Danca is no longer part of the group.

According to the draft resolution, other liberals that left the PNL group, among which Luminita Barcari, Constantin Sovaiala, Ion Stefan, Antonel Tanase, were moved in other committees. On November 3, former PNL chairman Ludovic Orban was also transferred to the committee for human rights, cults and issues of national minorities in the Chamber of Deputies.