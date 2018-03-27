PNL, Moldova's pro-European parties sign co-operation protocols

In Chisinau, Moldova, on Tuesday, national leader of Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban co-operation protocols with Moldova's pro-European parties - the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), led by Maia Sandu, and the Dignity and Truth Platform, led by Andrei Nastase.
Orban told a news conference that in 2013 PNL concluded a similar protocol with the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova (PLDM).
"Our desire is to be with the three political parties in order to achieve a lasting union that truly offers the citizens of the Republic of Moldova a solid alternative, a serious alternative to what is happening today in the political leadership, at the level of the presidency as well as at the level of the government. I express my optimism that the three political parties that represent a new wave of politics, a new hope for Moldovan citizens, united inside Europe, will have the ability to offer a serious alternative in the election to the office of Chisinau's mayor, as well as the general election in the Republic of Moldova that will take place in the autumn," said Orban.
Maia Sandu underscored the need for unity "against corruption and those who want to establish a dictatorship in the Republic of Moldova."
"We are glad to sign this cooperation protocol with PNL. We have set to learn from PNL what it is like to work with the diaspora and how to use this extraordinary resource available for the Republic of Moldova," said Sandu.
Andrei Nastase also spoke up in favour of unity among the pro-European forces.
"It is very important that we sign this co-operation protocol today, because our parties are brothers and sisters in the European Popular family and in my view this unity has to be extended to the two nations that we represent; I believe that through our efforts we can all meet one day inside the European Union," said Nastase.
Also attending the news conference was PLDM Chairman Viorel Cibotaru.
The PNL delegation, headed by Orban, was on Monday and Tuesday in Moldova on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the unification of Basarabia and Romania that was disbanded in 1940.