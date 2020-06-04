PNL planning to modify health reform law after parliamentary elections

Health Minister Nelu Tataru told private broadcaster B1 TV on Wednesday evening that after the parliamentary elections the Liberals intend to amend Law No. 95/2006 so that the important hospitals be transferred from the coordination of the mayoralties to that of the Health Ministry.

Asked why this move isn't being made now, Tataru said that the law needs to be changed for that and at this moment the National Liberal Party does not have a majority in Parliament to do so.

"We think that we'll be able to do this after the next parliamentary elections. We intend to amend Law No. 95/2006 (on health care reform - ed. note) precisely because after having undergone more than 1,000 changes, its original form is no longer recognizable," the Health minister said.

He added that working groups with health care experts from the private and the public system have been created under the coordination of the Prime Minister, where "ideas and viewpoints are being vetted for the amendment of the law".

Tataru mentioned that the managers of the Bucharest hospitals under the Health Ministry's authority will be assessed.