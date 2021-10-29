 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL proposes Justice, Economy, Defense, Agriculture and Research ministers

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday the list of ministerial proposals for the National Liberal Party (PNL) portfolios in the new Cabinet.

According to the announcement made by Nicolae Ciuca at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau, the proposals are: Alina Gorghiu - Ministry of Justice, Florin Roman - Ministry of Economy, Catalin Predoiu - Ministry of Defense, Mircea Fechet - Ministry of Agriculture, Robert Sighiartau - Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization.

PNL Chairman Florin Citu announced on Friday that the governing programme and the list of ministers who will be part of the Ciuca Cabinet have been approved by the Liberals' Executive Bureau.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.