PNL proposes Justice, Economy, Defense, Agriculture and Research ministers

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday the list of ministerial proposals for the National Liberal Party (PNL) portfolios in the new Cabinet.

According to the announcement made by Nicolae Ciuca at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau, the proposals are: Alina Gorghiu - Ministry of Justice, Florin Roman - Ministry of Economy, Catalin Predoiu - Ministry of Defense, Mircea Fechet - Ministry of Agriculture, Robert Sighiartau - Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization.

PNL Chairman Florin Citu announced on Friday that the governing programme and the list of ministers who will be part of the Ciuca Cabinet have been approved by the Liberals' Executive Bureau.