PNL: PSD compromises the Legislative Council by electing Florin Iordache as its head

The National Liberal Party (PNL) criticise the election of the Social Democrat MP Florin Iordache at the helm of the Legislative Council, claiming that PSD (Social Democratic Party) is thus trying to compromise a fundamental new institution.

Moreover, the Liberals claim that once with the parliamentary elections, all the state institutions where the PSD "planted" its own people will be "disinfected" of individuals like Florin Iordache.They also underscored that the functioning law of the Legislative Council needs revision."We assure Romanians that, once with the parliamentary elections, all the state institutions where the PSD "planted" its own people will be "disinfected" of individuals like Florin Iordache, and persons who truly honour the public office will be appointed instead. Romania needs to correct all the deviations of the current Parliament, which is already compromised and expired, dominated as it is by the PSD, and the PNL will be the party to make all these long-awaited reforms," says the same release.At a joint plenary sitting on Monday, Parliament elected Florin Iordache chairman of the Legislative Council, by a vote of 185 to 43.Save Romania Union (USR) Senator George Edward Dirca was voted chairman of the Official Legislation Records and Library Section of the Legislative Council, 174 votes to 17.The other candidates for the two positions were rejected.The position of chairman of the Legislative Council remained vacant after the resignation of Serban Iliescu, while Gheorghe Popescu stepped down as chairman of the Official Legislation Records and Library Section of the Legislative Council.