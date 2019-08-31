PNL's Orban meets ACUM Bloc leaders in Chisinau

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban met in Chisinau on Saturday the leadership of the ACUM Bloc, pointing out in a press conference that they discussed including the presidential elections this autumn in Romania and the local elections in the Republic of Moldova.

"We chose this symbolic day, the day when we celebrate the Romanian language, to be the day of our re-encounter. We met again in an important moment, when our partners from the ACUM Bloc are at rule, in a wide process of democratization of the Republic of Moldova, in a broad process of resuming the European path and in a wide process of state reform, so that the state institutions become again instruments by which the general interest of the citizens is served. (...) We discussed the upcoming elections, both the local elections, to be held in the Republic of Moldova, and the presidential elections, which will be held in Romania," said Ludovic Orban, according to a press release sent by PNL.

He said that an analysis was made on the possibilities of deepening the cooperation on the local administration level.

Asked by journalists about the political situation in the neighboring country, Ludovic Orban stressed that the ACUM Bloc is "the trusted partner of the PNL in the Republic of Moldova."

AGERPRES