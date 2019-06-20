PNL's Orban on Social Democrats' statements about electoral fraud: Has the Gov't defrauded elections?

Chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday evening, referring to the statements of some Social Democrats on possible frauds in the May 26 elections, that the vote was organized by the government and those statements represent a rhetoric "out of phase with reality", belong with "comedy hour."

"I do not think there is any democratic country in this world where the party that organizes the elections invents that there has been electoral fraud. (...) AEP [Permanent Electoral Authority] president is appointed by the parliamentary majority, the normative acts regarding the organization of the elections were issued by their government, the actual organisation of the elections was carried out by their government. Well what are they saying? That they defrauded the election, that the government that organized the election defrauded the elections? It is total madness. (...) I did not expect Fifor to resonates to the incitement of Serban Nicolae, who has a rhetoric out of phase with reality. And what are they actually tying? They are trying to find an excuse for having lost the elections to their own citizens, they are having a rhetoric now, before the congress. Serban Nicolae probably wants to run for the PSD leadership and is inventing all sorts of issues in which to stand out. Total aberration," Ludovic Orban told private broadcaster Digi24 .He added that the elections were "as fair as how well this government organised them.""The elections were as fair as how well they were organised by this government, and they certainly were not well organised in the diaspora, because tens of thousands of Romanians were not allowed to exercise their right to vote and those who did exercise their right to vote did so under some humiliating conditions. (...) It is still this story with the parallel state, with the same hollow rhetoric that has not caught on with the Romanian citizens and which is actually a soap operas unrelated to the reality," added Orban.PSD Senator Serban Nicolae told the opposition MPs on Tuesday that they will "answer for the frauds" from the May 26 European Parliament elections.