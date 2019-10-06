PNL's Orban says 7 more vote commitments for censure motion, up to 244, a rather comfortable number

Another seven members of the Parliament have committed to sign the censure motion against the PSD (Social Democratic Party) gov't, so currently the initiators do count on 244 votes, the PNL (National Liberal Party) president Ludovic Orban asserted on Sunday in eastern Focsani.

"I had a lot of talking with members of the Parliament who hadn't signed the censure motion and we currently have (...) even commitments to vote the motion of yet another seven MPs. Which I believe - 237 plus 7 makes it 244 - it is a rather comfortable number. (...) The difficulty of the negotiations for this censure motion stayed firstly in the number of actors who had to gather to sustain this approach, on the one hand, and on the other hand, because of the differences of opinions among these factors on several issues. All of these differences were left aside. My belief is that now all of the political formations that have committed to backing this step are fully mobilised to ensure the censure motion's success," Ludovic Orban told a press conference.He added, in answering a question, that he has no fear about the way the MPs of the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) will cast their vote.The PNL head sustained that he's got information that the Gov't tries through various negotiations to hamper the voting in the case of the anti-government step and told the PSD that "it is a crime to offer money to some MPs so to switch their political stance regarding the motion".