PNL's Orban to PSD,ALDE MPs: You have the chance to repair your public image

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that until the voting on the censure motion, the individual negotiations with the MPs in power continue and he conveyed to the deputies and senators of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) that they shouldn't remain "accomplices of this toxic regime" and they should rehabilitate themselves in front of the Romanians.

"The National Liberal Party, immediately after the European elections, decided to transpose into action the clearly expressed will of the Romanian citizens in the elections to the European Parliament on 26 May, and the referendum convened by the President of Romania. We started the censure motion procedure ever since the first week and we engaged in negotiations with all the parliamentary groups and where we could not discuss with the parliamentary groups, we carried out individual negotiations with MPs of the government area, namely with those of the ALDE and the PSD. Until the vote, these discussions and negotiations will continue and we will quantify how many votes the censure motion will have. As far as we are concerned, we have the clear conscience of doing everything that was up to us in order to determine the censure motion be supported by as many MPs as possible," Orban said after the meeting of the PNL's Executive Bureau.

He conveyed to the PSD and ALDE MPs that they have the chance to rehabilitate themselves in front of the Romanian citizens by voting the censure motion.

"I'm addressing them, even if at the individual talks I have said these things to the PSD and ALDE MPs whom I have spoken with, I'm publicly addressing them another exhortation: you have two options, to stop your political career, remaining the accomplices of this toxic regime for Romania or you have the chance to rehabilitate yourselves in front of the Romanian citizens by voting for the censure motion. The PSD and ALDE MPs have to understand once again that the Romanians want another government, that the Romanians no longer accept this coalition in power and that it is in their power to decide for the Romanians' will be transposed into fact," Ludovic Orban added.

The Liberal leader also argued that "any ALDE and PSD MPs who will vote the censure motion will have the chance to repair their public image, to get rid of the past two and a half years in which they were the accomplices of a villain regime and be able to continue their political career either in the party they belong to or in another political formation."

"It's up to the individual consciousness of each MPs if he/she takes into account what the Romanians want or if he/she remains the servant of a regime that does harm," Orban added.

The censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs, no access passwords and no queues to vote" is being debated on Tuesday in the joint plenary of Parliament.