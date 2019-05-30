PNL's Orban: 'When submitting a censure motion a party must be prepared to govern'

Leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban on Thursday evening stated that the Liberals will take responsibility for governing the country, in the event that the censure motion they are going to submit is adopted.

He said PNL will start negotiations with its partners in the opposition and also with the other parliamentary groups to support the censure motion.

"As we see it, things are very clear. The Executive Bureau decided that we are going to submit the censure motion, and obviously that we are going to start by negotiating individually first of all with our partners in the opposition and then with the other parliamentary groups, besides the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and with all the MPs that we think we can convince to vote for the censure motion. In respect to the government, well... any party submitting a censure motion to overthrow a government must be prepared to govern itself. This is basic. In fact, PNL is the second party by number of representatives in Parliament and the strongest opposition party, with most representatives and members with experience in all fields where we have repeatedly affirmed our solutions in different areas of activity. You cannot allow them to set the country on fire only from the political calculation that I do not go to government so as not to erode myself in the government. Here is the question of stopping them from tearing down the country, crushing us against the fence, not taking us to the abyss," Orban said on B1 TV private television broadcaster.

On the other hand, the Liberal leader has drawn the attention of the ALDE lawmakers to break the coalition with the PSD, otherwise "they will be dead and buried."

"If ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats], after this major failure, doesn't understand that they have to break from the PSD, they will be dead and buried and I say this to the ALDE MPs: abandon your political career as they have abandoned their political career Norica Nicolai, Renate Weber, and all the others who were very happy with the PSD," said Ludovic Orban.

He also sent a message to the senators and the Social Democrats not to "be accomplices to the destruction of Romania".

"I also tell the PSD MPs: not even one third of you will be MPs, if you do not wake up and if you do not understand that you cannot be accomplices to destroying Romania by this government that risks turning to dust everything that means economy, economic balance and destroying authority in all areas. What is happening today in Romania is extremely serious. It is a generalized chaos, a lack of authority, a lack of professionalism, it is turned like a pyramid with the top down. Every public institution, almost all public systems are in crisis. You cannot live without any sense, just to make your meticulous calculations," added the PNL Chairman.

AGERPRES