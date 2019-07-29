PNL's Roman: I ask PSD to vote draft law banning probation of criminals, rapists, robbers

Liberal Deputy Florin Roman asks the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to urgently vote the National Liberal Party (PNL) draft law banning the probation of criminals, rapists, robbers and corrupt persons.

"I request the PSD to endorse the bill I filed as a PNL MP, requesting exemption from probation for criminals, rapists, pedophiles, robbers and corrupt persons. (...) I request PSD Chairperson and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to ask her MP colleagues to urgently vote the PNL bill, in order for the odious criminal in Caracal to rot in jail and not get a probation after 6-7 years," Roman says, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.He showed that the bill is submitted to the Senate and registered on 4 June, having received a positive opinion from the Legislative Council, but since then, it is being "kept in the drawer and blocked.""The PNL drew attention to the fact that the reduction of punishment fractions is just a breath of fresh air for criminals and the PSD measures only give more rights to criminals, while the victims are simply abandoned. After the tragedy in Alba Iulia, when a young girl was robbed in the entrance of an apartment house, after the murder in Medias, we drew Interior Minister Carmen Dan's attention that it is only the beginning! We obsessively repeated that nobody is safe anymore. The PNL requested a concrete plan to increase the citizen's safety. Each time, we had received arrogant or indifferent responses. Now, unfortunately, we are forced to witness the abominable tragedies and the lamentable failure of the PSD policy in the area of citizen's safety," the PNL deputy stated.