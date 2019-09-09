PNL's Turcan: Pro Romania made a firm committment with respect to the censure motion

First Deputy President of PNL (National Liberal Party) on Monday stated that the Pro Romania representatives made "a firm commitment" to sign the censure motion and vote for it.

"We have had a meeting with all the political parties believing this Government lacks legitimacy and performance. We have spoken thus with USR (Save Romania Union), PMP (People's Movement Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), Pro Romania, UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and the representatives of the minorities. Today, after the meeting with the representatives of Pro Romania, we can say that they've made a firm commitment to sign the censure motion. Moreover, after this commitment and after this discussion we will also resume the discussion with ALDE. We are going to show them the text we have already harmonized with USR and PMP and then we will wait for the proposals from the UDMR and submit the motion of censure while being confident that all public stands will materialize in a vote against this government. (...) There is also a request from Pro Romania for PSD to take into account the withdrawal of Viorica Dancila from the presidential race and to return to Parliament with a modified structure of the Government, with new ministers to delimitate themselves from the toxic approach of those who make the Government now. (...) The commitment and sense of today's discussions were only for the motion of censure and the vote for the censure motion," Turcan said at Parliament.

According to her, "the signs are favourable" for the censure motion in what concerns ALDE too.

Raluca Turcan believes that there are only small chances the Government reshuffle to pass Parliament.

Raluca Turcan specified that they never discussed during the negotiations with the other opposition parties about a certain government formula, in case the Government would fall as a result of the censure motion.