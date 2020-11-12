PNL says it boycotts Senate leadership meeting as it wants 'No Convicts' initiative to pass

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has announced on the party's Facebook page that they boycotted a meeting of the Senate's Standing Bureau today, which was to discuss the convening of a plenary session to discuss an initiative barring convicts from holding public offices, arguing that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which holds a majority, would reject the bill for the revision of the Constitution, according to AGERPRES.

The Liberals say they guarantee the adoption, "with the inauguration of the new Parliament," of the initiative and the proposal to revise the Constitution in accordance with the referendum on justice initiated by President Klaus Iohannis on May 26, 2019 and voted by over 6 million Romanians.

The Senate's Standing Bureau did not meet Thursday due to the lack of a quorum.

According to Senate floor leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Radu Mihail, only the interim chairman of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc of PSD, and the secretary of the Standing ureau, George Dirca of USR showed up for the meeting.

The USR leader submitted on Thursday a request to convene the Standing Bureau at noon to decide on a plenary session to adopt the citizens' initiative to revise the Constitution "No convicts in public offices".