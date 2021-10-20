PNL takes upon itself to open talks with political forces in order to expedite building majority

The National Liberal Party (PNL) takes it upon itself to open talks with the parliamentary political forces, except for the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), in order to quickly create a majority and a government, interim Prime Minister and PNL Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday.

"The Parliament's vote today has shown that the parliamentary majority that ousted a government was no longer capable to also build one. The October 5 majority had the opportunity to prove that it has a solution for the country, but it has shown that it has none. The country is in a very difficult pandemic situation, with new infections and deaths at record highs. Such a situation requires responsibility and compromises for solving the political crisis," Citu wrote on Facebook.

He also notes that "Romania urgently needs a fully empowered government, and the solution is a new government formed around the National Liberal Party."

"Together with the partners from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, we are already ensuring the country's interim government so that the transition to a full power government with PNL as main force can be done very fast and with no period of adjustment. The National Liberal Party takes upon itself to open discussions with the parliamentary political forces, AUR excepted, with a view to rapidly putting together a majority and a government. We will act with maturity and responsibility, steering away from all vanity and pride, taking into account the Parliament's political configuration and unrelentingly looking for the solution to get Romania out of the crisis," the Liberal leader wrote, Agerpres informs.