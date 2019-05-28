 
     
PNL to submit censure motion by end of parliamentary session should gov't not resign

afis pnl

The Liberals will submit a censure motion in this parliamentary session should the Dancila Government not resign, on Tuesday said this party's leader Ludovic Orban.

"The Romanians, with a resounding majority no longer want the PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.] in power. (...) Because of this, the PNL [the National Liberal Party] will take all possible constitutional, legal steps to put an end to this government. We repeat our request to the gov't: Step down! (...) The Romanians no longer want you at Romania's helm! Should the gov't not resign, the PNL will submit a censure motion against this government by end of this parliamentary session," Orban asserted at the end of the PNL National Executive Bureau's meeting.

