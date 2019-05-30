PNL, USR and PMP ask creation of parliamentary committee of inquiry into diaspora voting

PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union) and PMP (People's Movement Party) have submitted a request to the Deputies' Chamber to create a committee of inquiry into the limitation of the right to vote of Romanian citizens in the diaspora.

The initiators of this request motivated that "tens of thousands of Romanian citizens in the diaspora weren't able to exercise their right to vote, which is guaranteed by the Constitution, in the elections to the European Parliament of May 26 2019," and "this is like what happened in the 2014 presidential elections happening all over again, for the authorities did not take enough measures to improve the voting process."

They also mentioned that the "number of polling stations was too small considering the number of electors who wanted to exercise their right to vote and that the Government refuses to prolong the voting programme of the polling stations in the diaspora, where the Romanian citizens waited in line for hours to be able to reach to the ballot boxes."

According to the initiators, "serious errors were made in the organisation" process and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed "a lack of responsibility when it did not supplement enough the polling stations abroad to guarantee every Romanian citizen his/her right to vote."

AGERPRES