PNL's Bogdan: Giving up on Florin Citu, out of the question

The First Deputy Chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Rares Bogdan highlights that the liberals will not give up on Florin Citu from his position as Prime Minister.

"We are not giving up on Florin Citu, he is the Prime Minister that we support. There were no talks about this nor will they be, for giving up on Florin Citu," Rares Bogdan said in a statement given to the press on Tuesday.

He said that the information according to which PNL is considering a different option for PM is "toxic", Agerpres informs.

"It is toxic! Information which surfaced in the public space according to which PNL is thinking about another option for Prime Minister is false," he says.

Liberals from the team of Prime Minister Florin Citu summoned for Wednesday, at 10:00, the Permanent Standing Bureau of PNL, through a video-conference, in order to address the political situation.