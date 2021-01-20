PNL's Citu about intraparty friction: It is a party that has always been alive inside

Prime Minister Florin Citu says the National Liberal Party (PNL) is "a party that has always been alive inside," in response to a question about "friction" inside PNL and whether or not the "reproaches" to the party's national chairman, Ludovic Orban, are justified, according to AGERPRES.

"I want to talk about my party at my party, here we are talking about the government. After all, the National Liberal Party is a liberal party, with opinions that some choose to air in the public space; that's something else, but it's a liberal party and a party that has always been alive inside," Citu told Europa FM private radio broadcaster on Tuesday.

Asked if he wants to be the national leader of the National Liberal Party, given that his name has been mentioned and that he should lead the party from the next PNL congress convention, he said: "Once again, we have so much to do in power that I would like to focus on governance."

"The budget is coming and it is the most important test of a young governing coalition, a coalition that is now finding its balance, in this period and in communication, but also in the way it works. The budget is an important test for us. How it passes is an important test to us; I say it will pass well, but we have some challenges and ... well, the biggest challenge is to have about the same GDP as last year while narrowing the deficit from over 9% to 7% or almost 7%," said Citu.