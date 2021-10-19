 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Citu: I requested decency, professionalism from colleagues at Ciolos Gov't ministers' hearings

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Citu

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, has stated on Tuesday that he requested "decency and professionalism" from the party's MPs during the hearings of the ministers proposed as part of the Ciolos Government, mentioning that the Liberals decided to abstain from voting, agerpres reports.

"We discussed the hearings today. I requested decency and professionalism from my colleagues during today's hearings. The decision regarding the vote was made last night in the BEx [Executive Bureau]: we will abstain from voting for the candidacies of these ministers in the government. I asked my colleagues to come with clear arguments," said Citu after the meeting with Liberal MPs.

The ministers proposed by Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos will be heard, on Tuesday, in the parliamentary select committees.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.