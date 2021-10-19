PNL's Citu: I requested decency, professionalism from colleagues at Ciolos Gov't ministers' hearings

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, has stated on Tuesday that he requested "decency and professionalism" from the party's MPs during the hearings of the ministers proposed as part of the Ciolos Government, mentioning that the Liberals decided to abstain from voting, agerpres reports.

"We discussed the hearings today. I requested decency and professionalism from my colleagues during today's hearings. The decision regarding the vote was made last night in the BEx [Executive Bureau]: we will abstain from voting for the candidacies of these ministers in the government. I asked my colleagues to come with clear arguments," said Citu after the meeting with Liberal MPs.

The ministers proposed by Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos will be heard, on Tuesday, in the parliamentary select committees.