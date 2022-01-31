PNL's Citu: I will not tolerate actions, gestures or words that incite violence

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu says that he will not tolerate any form of incitement to violence, adding that the PNL Brasov chapter will deal with the exclusion of the National Liberal Youth (TNL) representative who had such a "slippage", Agerpres reports.

"I will not tolerate actions, gestures or words that incite violence! Anything related to that matter will be firmly penalised by the National Liberal Party. The PNL Brasov chapter will deal with the exclusion of the National Liberal Youth (TNL) representative who had such a slippage," reads a message published by Citu on the PNL's Facebook page.Brasov Mayor Allen Coliban of the Save Romania Union (USR) on Sunday accused a local leader of the National Liberal Youth (TNL) of threatening Deputy Mayor Flavia Boghiu in a Facebook post.The post on the account of Liberal Bogdan Pintilie, to which the mayor refers, also includes a fake photo showing Deputy Mayor Flavia Boghiu with a bruised eye.Pintilie explained on his Facebook page that he used a photo taken "from a/some journalist(s) in Brasov," but the text that accompanies it belongs to him; it was a joke and "it has nothing to do with domestic violence or physical aggression."