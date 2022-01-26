PNL's Citu: If there are any legislative solutions, they can be discussed in Parliament for any ordinance

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Wednesday stated, after the Social Democrats announced that they are not fully satisfied with the form of the emergency ordinance on energy adopted by the Government on Tuesday, that any change can be made in Parliament.

Asked if he agrees that the new energy tariff compensation should be applied to January consumption, as the PSD wants, not just for February and March, he replied: "I agree with only one thing: that is must be legal. We don't want the ordinance to be challenged with the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania) and then force people to pay the money back. And I agree to apply it to November if possible, too, but we have a Constitution that says it's more complicated to go backwards. If possible, however, of course, I agree."

He also said that he discussed on Tuesday with PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu about what will be done in the future in the field of energy, Agerpres.ro. informs.

Regarding the PSD's option to return to a regulated market as of April 1, Citu specified that he prefers to come up with solutions in the coalition first, and then to inform the public space.

Citu maintained that there were no tensions within the governing coalition.

The Social Democrats say they are not fully satisfied with the form of an emergency ordinance the government passed on Tuesday to curb rising energy and gas bills, and say PSD ministers have proposed a legal solution to compensate bills as of January 1, a variant that the PNL ministers of Energy and Justice rejected "without a solid justification."