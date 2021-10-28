PNL's Citu on Ciolacu's appeal: It's PSD's first step to backing minority gov't

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu said on Thursday, regarding the appeal made by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu to solve the political crisis, that this represents the first step PSD is taking in supporting a minority government, agerpres reports.

"I think it is the first step taken by the Social Democratic Party, which shows that it will support a minority government. I said from the first moment: the National Liberal Party took an important step, the leader of the party stepped aside, we proposed another prime minister, Mr. Nicolae Ciuca. The Social Democratic Party has been saying for eight months now that it does not want to govern, that it does not want to be in government. There were two situations, two consultations at the Cotroceni [Presidential Palace], in neither of them did the PSD come up with a proposal for prime minister, it said they did not want to govern, so the option - and I am happy that the Social Democratic Party is going in this direction - is to support a minority government. I hope to see the same result from USR [Save Romania Union] as well, to have this government voted by USR and by as many MPs as possible, so that it will work as soon as possible," Citu said at the PNL headquarters.

Asked if it is possible that there will also be technocratic ministers in the government, Citu said that this should be discussed with the prime minister-designate."Here it must be discussed with Nicolae Ciuca if there are going to be technocrats in government. When there are technocratic ministers, it is not clear whether you are in government or you are not in government, it is pretty bizarre, and then it must be discussed in the National Liberal Party, in the Executive Bureau, in its National Political Bureau, to see if it is an option," added Florin Citu, noting, however, that the prime minister-designate did not come up with this option.As regards a sign from the USR that they would be open to fresh talks, Citu said "unfortunately, no"."Both the Romanians and I, are looking and do not understand this attitude of those from USR, because, I repeat, we made a major concession, we understood the message. It is time for the USR to show that they understand the importance of the moment Romania is going through, to take a step, to show clearly that they will support this minority government and we will be able to discuss again in 7-8 months, to see if we have time to discuss until then," the PNL leader reiterated.PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said earlier on Thursday that political leaders have already "stretched" too much the Romanians' patience and that a decision on the political crisis should be made.