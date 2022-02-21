PNL's Citu says PSD's Ciolacu burning stages when talking early elections

Senate President and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu conveyed to Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu that the latter should talk to the head of state if he desired early elections, as the President is the one who decides in this regard, mentioning that the Liberals had made a compromise with the Social Democrats for the economic stability of the country, nonetheless they would not make another that might lead Romania back to communism.

"(...) We want to keep this coalition, we want to go further, we are interested in all the measures in the governance programme being respected," Citu pointed out, when asked how he commented on the Social Democrat leader's warning on PSD's exiting the coalition and triggering early elections, on the grounds of the misunderstandings in the coalition between PNL and PSD.Asked what he meant when he said that he wouldn't make a compromise leading Romania to communism, the Liberal leader underscored that PNL endorsed all measures helping Romanians not the destructive ones or the ones creating problems in the economy, mentioning that the 7 percent for investments had to be reintroduced in the budget revision.About the governance act, the Liberal leader said it went well, "in the harsh given context." (AGERPRES)