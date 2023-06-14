PNL's Ciuca: PNL offered UDMR Energy Ministry; their request was Development Ministry

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Liberals' first choice for the formation of the new Government was "to stay in the protocol," mentioning that when this was no longer possible, the PNL offered the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) the Ministry of Energy, an offer which was declined by the party's leaders, who requested the Ministry of Development.

"I have been as honest and sincere as possible in reporting how these negotiations took place and I have made it very clear that the PNL had as its first negotiation option to remain in the protocol. When it was not possible to remain in the protocol, the option was chosen whereby each of the other two parties, the PNL and the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], offered a ministry to the UDMR. Within these discussions, when it came to what the PNL could offer, and it was also the request of the UDMR for the Ministry of Development, it was the Ministry of Energy, a ministry that we gave, and here everything that meant our power to offer and openness to dialogue came off the game," Ciuca mentioned, after the meeting of the PNL parliamentary groups.

Regarding the remaining of the UDMR representatives in the new Government, Nicolae Ciuca said that they are not reappearing, and that only the PSD and the PNL representatives, as well as those of the minorities, will be in certain positions.

"At the moment, it is clear that they are no longer in the Government. When we are talking about the representation in the Government, we are talking about the representation of the two parties and, of course, on certain positions there will be representatives of the minorities, because there is this political agreement of parliamentary support with the national minorities," Ciuca conveyed. AGERPRES