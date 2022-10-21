PNL's Ciuca: We must give credit to women in politics, which is not happening now in PNL

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca has asked the men in the party to give the "necessary credit" to women in politics, saying that at the moment this is not happening "in the true sense of the word" and adding that in the case of state councillors it tends to be almost 50% women.

Attending on Friday evening a convention of the County Coordination Council of the Arad Liberal Women's Organisation, during which elections were held, Ciuca addressed the hundreds of party members in attendance saying that PNL must show "gratitude and consideration" for the women's role in politics.

"We have to recognise and give the necessary due to ladies and young ladies in politics as well, which at the moment in the Liberal National Party is not happening in the true sense of the word. The first meeting I had with the liberal women's organisation was somewhat focused on this subject and with some apprehension I was asked whether or not I support that in Parliament there should be one third representation by PNL women. I answered yes without the slightest hesitation, and that we have to make it concrete in the political approach of the PNL men," said Ciuca.

He invited the PNL men to take "this concrete step, not just with words."

"These are not just words; I tell you that my closest collaborators are certainly the state councillors. They tend to reach the proportion of 50% represented by the female gender," added Ciuca.

"It is clear that we need your presence, your solidarity, we need your empathy, your sensitivity in everything we do," said the PNL national leader.

PNL Arad Chairman Gheorghe Falca told Ciuca that in the next local election half of the first ten eligible seats of PNL for the Arad Local Council will be given to women. AGERPRES