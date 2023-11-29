PNL's Fenechiu: We'll know if Citu is guilty or not when we have a court verdict

The leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party) group in the Senate, Daniel Fenechiu, emphasized that the vote of the Liberals in the plenum of this body was meant to allow justice to investigate into the facts allegedly committed by former prime minister Florin Citu in the vaccine file.

"Florin Citu says this: there is no damage because the vaccines that have been paid for are only those that have been delivered, those that weren't delivered were not paid for.(...) This is for the first time in the history of Romania that someone is responsible for the memoranda. Then I sit and ask myself - is Citu right? Is the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) prosecutor right? Are those who accuse him right, or the ones who defend him? Surely someone is right, more or less. (...) The High Court will determine whether Florin Citu is guilty or not. If he is guilty, he will pay and if he is not guilty, he will not pay. And we will see," Fenechiu told the Senate plenary.

According to Fenechiu, "the case with Florin Citu is very important, because, regardless of whether he is found guilty or not, we are talking about an exceptional moment for Romania here, when a number of people had to make decisions (...) because people were dying."

The Senate plenary approved, on Wednesday, the request of the DNA regarding the start of the criminal investigation in the case of the former prime minister Florin Citu, currently a senator, accused of abuse of office in the case of anti-COVID vaccines. The vote was secret with balls, with 90 votes "in favour" and two "against" recorded.