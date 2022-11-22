PNL's Flutur: Lifting CVM gives Romania great chances of accession to Schengen Area

The European Commission's decision to close the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania means good chances for a positive decision for entry into the Schengen Area, the first vice-president of the PNL, Gheorghe Flutur said on Tuesday.

"We are in the sign of good news for Romania. I also want to welcome the conclusion of the CVM. Since we entered the European Union, we have been monitored in the field of the rule of law and justice. Today, this mechanism has ended, because Romania has done its homework. It is a good mark for the liberal Ciuca Government, for the Ministry of Justice and Minister Catalin Predoiu, who were directly involved in improving the legislation in the field of justice and thus contribute substantially to Romania's European path", said Flutur.

He also appreciated the work of Interior Minister Lucian Bode to achieve this objective and considers that the lifting of the CVM gives Romania great chances of accession to the Schengen Area.

"I am proud to be part of this liberal team which, these days, is writing history for Romania. I must emphasize and appreciate the entire effort of the governing coalition, the MEPs and the Romanian parliamentarians who have shown solidarity", said Flutur. AGERPRES