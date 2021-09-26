PNL's National Council - Citu: Football is played for goals, politics for votes

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu, talked, on Sunday, of the possibility for Ludovic Orban supporters to be part of the new leadership team of the party, that "football is played for goals, politics for votes."

"I want to say that football is played for goals, politics for votes and we will see what happens. If they have the necessary votes, of course," said Citu before the start of the National Council of the party, during which the other leadership positions of the party are to be elected.

He was asked if Orban's supporters have room in the Executive Bureau of the PNL, Agerpres informs.

The National Council of the PNL is meeting, on Sunday, at Romexpo, to elect the other leadership positions in the party, a day after the election of the new chaiman of the Liberals, Florin Citu.

The National Council will see the attendance of 2,000 delegates.

At the start of September, the PNL statute was amended, one of the changes regarding the increase in the number of deputy chairs to 17.

On Saturday, Florin Citu won the chairmanship of the National Liberal party with 2,878 votes to his opponent, Ludovic Orban's 1,898 votes.

Furthermore, Daniel Buda was elected chair of the Court of Arbitration by 2,381 votes, and Mihai Barbu - chairman of the National Review and Censors' Committee with 3,808 votes.