PNL's Orban: Citu has not announced his candidacy for PNL presidency

National Liberal Party (PNL) national chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that he is convinced that he will win a new term of office as the national head of the party, adding that, as far as the information that Prime Minister Florin Citu could be supported by the Cluj chapter goes, Citu has so far not announced his candidacy for the PNL presidency, agerpres reports.

Asked if he has the endorsement of the Cluj chapter in PNL's Congress for a new term as national chairman, Orban said that each delegate expresses his or her option.

He mentioned that Citu did not announce his candidacy for the party presidency."So far, Mr Citu has not announced his candidacy for the party presidency. How can anyone endorse Mr Citu for the party chairman given that Mr Citu has not announced his candidacy? That is a rhetorical question. When I registered for the party presidency, I did so because I am convinced that I will win. (...) My team is PNL," added Orban.He said that candidacies to the PNL Congress will be based on a motion."Obviously, I will support the candidates at the national leadership positions, as I did last time; I did not want to fill all the leadership positions only with candidates who supported me, I left vacancies for my opponents, for those who did not endorse me," added Orban.