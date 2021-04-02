 
     
PNL's Orban: If there is a will, tax evasion legislation can be amended

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday that, if there was a will, the regulation that only a fine could be applied to people accused of tax evasion up to 100,000 euros who repay the damage in full could be amended.

"Certainly, PNL has voted against this law. The president promulgated it as that is his constitutional attribute, he did not establish that that is the law. He exercised his powers. If there is a will to amend that legal provision, it will be amended," Orban said after a visit to the Official Journal.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated a law on amending and supplementing Law no. 241/2005 for the prevention and combat of tax evasion that says in the case of persons accused of tax evasion up to 100,000 euros who repay the damage in full the penalty will be a fine and not time in prison.

AGERPRES.

