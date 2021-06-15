PNL's Orban: The motion of censure will not get any votes from coalition MPs

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the motion of censure tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Citu government will not get any votes from the coalition's lawmakers, adding that any of his colleagues endorsing him in the competition for the leadership of the party deciding in favour of the Social Democrats' approach is out of the question.

"Out of the question; anyone who knows my career knows very clearly that I have never made any deal with PSD and I will not do it as long as I am in public life. (...) That is out of the question. This is ridiculous. In fact, we have already made a decision at the coalition level. The motion will not have any votes from the coalition MPs," Orban said in remarks to the media at the Diplomatic Club, where he attended an event.

He added that he always considered PSD as "the successor to the Communist Party" and a "harmful" party to Romania.

"I have always considered PSD and, in fact, not only PSD, FSN, FDSN, PDSR, as they were called, I considered them to be the avatars of the Communist Party harmful to Romania and I have always fought against the project of regress, poverty and underdevelopment that the successor to the Communist Party has embraced irrespective of name," said Orban.